The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robin R. Luce, 60, 900 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Corrina Lynn Winchell, 59, address withheld. Charges: aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Bond: $25,000.
• John Menza Cox Jr., 60, 500 block of Encarnacion Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, and possession of firearm in violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 27, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petit theft. Bond: none.
• Rachel K. Bamber, 31, 1400 block of Sheehan Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle for law enforcement and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Taylor Marie Bass, 26, 22200 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Michael Anthony Britten, 33, 1400 block of Pulaski Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Mark Bryant Moore, 57, 6400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Rodney Terrell Joiner, 32, of Belle Glade. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew DiPaolo, 35, 13300 block of Englewood Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting officer without violence, and smuggling contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $18,000.
• Danny Limongelli, 55, 8600 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, disorderly intoxication, and open container violation. Bond: $740.
• Dustin Allen Luther, 31, 13100 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $30,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Angela Powell Furlow, 51, 300 block of North 14th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael A. Ramirez, 38, 8200 block of Lombra Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
• Ciera LaShawn Scriven, 35, unknown address. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Hope Lynn Anderson, 22, 4600 block of NW Locust Street, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Christine Bishop, 37, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Teri Lee Garrod, 45, 3200 block of SW Wildcat Run Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Chad Louis Kurtz, 50, 500 block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
• Robbie Lee McGuire, 27, 1200 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 24, 2000 block of SW Poydras Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Juan Pablo Vargas, 18, 1500 block of Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,620.
• Craig Michael Ward, 48, 2900 block of NE Tisltra Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of count warrant. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
