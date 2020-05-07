The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Rene Dennis, 36, 1st block of Golfview Terrace, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $7,000.

Shawn Ryan Sadoski, 42, 100 block of Riovilla Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

William Michael Orosz Jr., 55, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

Alex Charles Ramsey, 28, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: none.

Tony Lee Robertson, 2500 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than one valid driver’s license, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Harold Edward Ross, 47, 3100 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Edwin Remy Street Pierre, 19, 21500 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.

William Luis Catalan, 46, 500 block of Lakemont Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Douglas Lane Carlock, 28, 7200 block of Quarry Street, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.

Lisa Marie Jackson, 36, 2800 block of 8th Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker

