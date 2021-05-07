The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Timothy Dean Stewart, 55, 2400 block of Portland Street, Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more, amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jessica Leigh Brown, 31, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ashley Ann Parabak, 33, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: $6,500.
Chaise Anthony Grimes, 19, 900 block of Tarpon Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Craig Andrew McKendry Sr., 49, 3100 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $300.
Lacey Amber Atkinson, 34, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
David Patrick Drew, 26, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Caden Hays, 21, 13400 block of Gold Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Stacy Michelle Baier, 39, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Austin Joseph Paquin, 28, 1600 block of Winston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jason Samuel Pearson, 46, 2500 block of Wilburn Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Michael Daniel Santos, 25, first block of East Point Circle, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Harmony Yvonne Bowen, 31, 2300 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Ellis Drennan, 42, 1300 block of Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 29, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: fail to obey law enforcement’s order to stop, obstruct officer without violence, driving while license suspended habitual offender, failure to remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury, and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $5,240.
Christopher John Stull, 55, 1400 block of Guttenburg Road, North Port. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jaime Leigh Thompson, 38, 1700 block of Haverhill Ave., North Port. Charges: reckless riving, driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status, and possess display of canceled revoked driver's license. Bond: $360.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Bobbi Jo Debault, 38, 22100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Daniel Blane Oakley, 24, 2600 block of Zander Terrace, North Port. Charges: three warrants out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.