The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lakin Tayler Bontjes, 20, of Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
George Brett Rocher, 35, 26600 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Ashley Chanel Harris, 32, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sabrina Louise Cole, 30, of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug possession and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Kevin Fretwell, 37, of Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Rymond Cameron Sheppard, 30, of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jamie Renee Shirley, 32, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.
Brittany Rae Sinclair, 28, 4900 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Amy Jo Pierson, 40, of Neptune Beach. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Eugenio Ramirez-Godinez, 25, of Immakolee. Charge: out of county warrant. none.
Armando Suarez, 59, of Hialeah Gardens. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, fraudulent use of credit cards and grand theft property of more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.
Robb Melhus Wallin, 69, 6200 block of Pennell Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond:$7,500.
Joshua Kelly Gault, 35, 7600 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Walter Alberto Acosta Aguilar, 33, 1800 South West 11th Avenue, Cape Coral. Charge: operate a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Bianchie Lourdes Rene, 25, of Brandon. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Arthur Byron, 74, 6700 block of Neighborly Court, North Port. Charge: possession of weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon. Bond:$7,500.
Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 30, 3800 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Joeseph Viverios, Jr., 39, 1800 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
