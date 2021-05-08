The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lakin Tayler Bontjes, 20, of Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

George Brett Rocher, 35, 26600 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Ashley Chanel Harris, 32, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Sabrina Louise Cole, 30, of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug possession and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Kevin Fretwell, 37, of Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Rymond Cameron Sheppard, 30, of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jamie Renee Shirley, 32, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.

Brittany Rae Sinclair, 28, 4900 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Amy Jo Pierson, 40, of Neptune Beach. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Eugenio Ramirez-Godinez, 25, of Immakolee. Charge: out of county warrant. none.


Armando Suarez, 59, of Hialeah Gardens. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, fraudulent use of credit cards and grand theft property of more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.

Robb Melhus Wallin, 69, 6200 block of Pennell Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond:$7,500.

Joshua Kelly Gault, 35, 7600 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: none. 

Walter Alberto Acosta Aguilar, 33, 1800 South West 11th Avenue, Cape Coral. Charge: operate a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Bianchie Lourdes Rene, 25, of Brandon. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Arthur Byron, 74, 6700 block of Neighborly Court, North Port. Charge: possession of weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon. Bond:$7,500. 

Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 30, 3800 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none. 

Joeseph Viverios, Jr., 39, 1800 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

