The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Drew Michael Davis, 35, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Joshua Earl Harbin, 33, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
William Ernest Blow III, 39, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license suspended, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Amanda Santana, 40, of Pahokee, FL. Charges: two counts of retail theft, $300 or more or coordinates with others. Bond: none.
Tefilo Aguirre, 51, of Pahokee, FL. Charges: two counts of retail theft, $300 or more or coordinates with others. Bond: $29,996.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jack Dale Churchill, 36, 500 block of N.W. Lakehurst Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Demetrice Peterson, 47, of Avon Park, FL. Charges: two counts of retail theft and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $9,500.
Janice Denise Simms, 48, of Avon Park, FL. Charges: retail theft of $750 or more. Bond: $1,500.
Brett Phillip Woloszyn, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jeffery Brian Palmer, 56, 300 block of Maraviya Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Christine Bishop, 37, of Bradenton. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jose Antonio Cruz, 25, 1600 block of S.E. Hargrave, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $60,500.
Teri Lee Garrod, 46, 3200 block of S.W. Wildcat Run Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Chad Louis Kurtz, 50, 500 block of Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on an underlying charge, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,120.
Robbie Lee McGuire, 27, 1200 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 24, 2000 block of S.W. Poydras Ave., Arcadia. Charge: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Keith Stacks, 56, 178000 block of 24th St., Sarasota. Charges: petty theft and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.
Nicole Grace Stephens-Mckinney, 21, of Keystone Heights, FL. Charges: trafficking cocaine and smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: $21,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
