The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rebecca Renee Giuliano, 51, 20000 block of Partin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $1,500.
Emery Harlan Butner, 79, 3000 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $10,000.
Megan Nichole Kluttz, 27, 20000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Daniel Babbidge, 58, 1000 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,000.
Cheryl Ann Martinelli, 44, 3000 block of Birmingham Lane, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended, fail to register motor vehicle, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, grand theft property more than $750. Bond: $6,000.
Francisco Perez Quezada, 46, Denver, CO. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license, false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.
Carlos Antonio Reina, 43, Bradenton. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license, fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Edgar Lucas Mateo, 31, Bonita Springs. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Pedro Ruiz Jimenez, 29, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Pamela Suzzette Scott, 61, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Patrick Michael Sickmann, 40, of Vandalia, Ohio. Charges: making a false report to law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Edward John Cipollaro, 69, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or damage of another, refusal to submit to testing, threatening a public servant, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
Lisa Ann Calderon, 48, 26200 block of Seminole Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Kyle Patrick Sweeney, 35, 400 block of Ferris Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jesus Ruiz Barba, 31, first block of Rhett Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Rodi Ramirez Santizo, 28, of LaBelle. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
David Dotts, 39, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Samuel Portilla Osborn, 24, 400 block of Tam O Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery, domestic battery, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
Rafael Castillo-Torres, 65, 15100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Milton Molina-Valencia, 40, of Dade City, Florida. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and reckless driving. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrea Lee Ambrose, 47, 4300 block of Kimball Circle, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
Bradley Aaron Bender, 31, 12700 block of South Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker. Bond: $9,000.
Michael Shawn Smith, 20, 1500 block of Koltenborn Road, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.
Theofane James Deamon, 35, East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); possession of drug equipment; DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,620.
Christopher Edward Gayle, 34, 4400 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation (leave scene of crash other than serious injury); probation violation (aggravated assault with weapon, no intent to kill/leave scene of crash other than serious injury). Bond: none.
Adriann Michele Greene, 46, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Tyler Guy Hammond, 28, 1600 block of Hempstead Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear: driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked). Bond: $2,000.
Jessie Lynn Herman, 30, 1200 block of Northwest Pine Wood Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear/possess firearm, ammo, concealed weapon convicted felon/possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court ( failure to appear: petit larceny first offense). Bond: $4,000.
Marisa Lugar, 55, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Grant Alexander Peterson, 53, 800 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robyn Lee Anne Harris, 24, 100 block of Castleberry Courty, Venice. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Joseph Wioskowski, 47, 1000 block of Ringling Drive, Venice: Charge: larceny/petit theft of merchandise farm transit. Bond: $500.
Rielly Glenn Hartt, 19, first block of Doniphan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kyle Christopher Baldwin, 28, 3600 block of Walmsley Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Rachel Monee Giammona, 36, of Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property and shoplifting. Bond: $7,620.
Charles Perry Suder Jr., 43, 100 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment; larceny (petit theft less than $100 retail). Bond: $2,120.
Mandy Susanne Dejesus, 47, 1000 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing property no structure, larceny. Bond: $1,120.
Latoria Trineice Redden, 40, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. $120.
Robert Schroyer, 28, 4000 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Ryan Sutherland, 38, 2000 block of Cannolot Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug equipment, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed. Bond: $3,500.
Erin Ashley Andresino, 43, 4500 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
William Marvin Tomlinson, 31, 47800 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $25,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony John Groff, 42, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: DUI-unlawful blood alcohol; resist officer (obstruct without violence). Bond: $620.
Johnathan David Nemetz, 19, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charge: possess obscene material depicting child sex conduct. Bond: none.
Melvin Faustino Perez-Perez, 23, 200 block of Ponce de Leon, Venice. Charges: operate motorcycle without license. Bond: $120.
Jason Lee Ripley, 47, 1000 block of Brookside Drive, Venice. Charges: battery causing great bodily harm, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon Coggins, 40, 800 block of Ormond Street, Venice. Charge: two counts of battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Lindsey Mae Johnson, 35, unknown block of Holly Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brittany Jill Whitaker, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $28,500.
Raul Jason Zamora, 42, of Miami. Charges: grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Jessica Gail Haag, 32, 1600 block of NE Nobles Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: released on own recognizance.
Nathan Randall Bryan, 44, Arcadia (address not verified). Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.
Micael Ann Daire, 42, Cape Coral. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Eldred Dracey Kellum Jr., Lakeland, FL. Charges: burglary: dwelling structure or conveyance, armed; grand theft of auto vehicle; property damage — criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: none.
Kevin Jay Douglas, 43, 1700 block of SW Birddog Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Clifford Daniel Drymon, 39, 9200 block of SW Raccoon Trail, Arcadia. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Michael Enrique Merlo, 35, 1700 block of NE Hammock Street, Arcadia. Charge: none.
Jesse Jerome Neal, 45, 4100 block of SW Jasmine Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Manuel Fortanel, 31, 1200 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Lee Pope, 38, first block of North Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery, carrying concealed firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $21,500.
Delwin Quintanilla, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore and Nancy Semon
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.