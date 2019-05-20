The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Samantha Jean James, 23, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Adreanna Marie Hopper, 21, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: retail theft $300 or more alone or coordinates with others, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,400.

Frank Preston Parker, 29, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Michelle Leigh Mills, 37, 400 block of Hazel Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $700.

Jordan Michael Tooker, 29, 3400 block of Dunkirk St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amy Marie Vowell, 44, 14800 block of Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: simple assault and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $6,000.

Dallis Jean Walchle, 32, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $19,000.

Giovanni Castro, 38, 200 block of Orduna Ave., North Port. Charge: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $7,000.

Morgan Alexandria Bryant, 26, of Jensen Beach, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Randi Lynn Schmid, 57, 1900 block of Colorado Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Sam Edward Sebastian, 40, of Cape Coral. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $10,000.

Cody Lane Locke, 22, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brandon Christopher Cobak, 26, of Bedford, Penn. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Doubleday, 32, 1500 block of Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charges: hit and run, failure to stop at a crash other than serious bodily injury, and hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond: $15,000.

Michael Pizzolato, 35, 3800 block of NE Portair Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.

Colleen Owsiary, 48, 700 block of Medical Boulevard, Venice. Charges: failure to maintain insurance, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,845.

Brent Bublitz, 42, 1000 block of North Elm Street, Venice.  Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence.  Bond: $620.

Angelica Cannelongo, 34, 2000 block of Chrysler Avenue, Venice. Charges: Probation violation, introducing contraband into detention facility. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Adam Neider, 30, Zolfo Springs. Charges: contempt, third or subsequent, fraud, use of false ID, possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $19,000.

Britt Bradley, 29, 4200 block of Chamrade Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond:none.

Jonathan Ortiz, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Court, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied building, larceny, petit theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: $7,620.

James Ryan Jr. 20, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts DUI. Bond: $3,240.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Kaczmorek, 38, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice.  Charges: battery, touch or strike (domestic), operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: none.

Kevin Seuch, 32, 500 block of SR45 Drive, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest: 

Leeann Marsden, 26, 1200 block of Prinrode Avenue, Venice. Charge: vehicle theft, grand theft of a vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife reported the following arrest:

Dustin Chamberlain, 44, 6200 block of Landover Terrace, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of controlled substance. Bond: none, held via Widman Act.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

