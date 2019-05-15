The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Joseph Dutton, 20, 6100 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $11,000.
• Arthur Bishop Via Jr., 63, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: offender violates no contact order. Bond: none.
• Michael Arturo Garcia, 23, 3000 block of Tamarind St., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,500.
• Babette Kendra Cummings, 40, 22400 block of Laika Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Alida Roldan, 53, 21000 block of Keeler Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Christine Ann Bertucci, 43, 4200 block of Kilpatrick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Shawn Frederick Deren, 44, 222100 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Barry Keith Salow, 55, 21500 block of Circlewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Brian David McQuaid, 36, 300 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.
• Gabriel Rivera, 44, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $290.
• Robert Joseph Igneri Jr., 36, 1900 block of Winslow Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dean Eugene Bain, 49, 9100 block of Griggs Road, Grove City. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• Daniel Michael Robinson, 33, 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Gerard McGee, 31, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Heather Leigh Simon, 37, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Javon Ronese Spikes, 29, 2300 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Pedro Geovany Tojin, 19, of Little Rock, Ark. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Josephine Bernetta Tippett, 23, 5500 block of River Bay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
