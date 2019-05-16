The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Seth Isreal Kahl, 40, 2700 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $5,000.

Shaakira Fateen Najieb, 31, 25300 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $40,000.

Nicholas Michael Jakimer, 32, 21000 block of Halden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Desrivieres, 34, 23400 block of Junction Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Garrett Steven Dunson, 19, 18500 block of Kuldin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of vehicle with altered VIN. Bond: $4,500.

Bobby Jerome Richardson, 33, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

Elliott James Glasper Jr., 21, 3000 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marina De La Caridad Chevere, 21, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Gerhardt Francis Urban Jr., 60, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joshua Shean Alexander Fowler Jr., 22, 21200 block of Chatahoochee Ave., Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James David Wiseman, 29, 9100 block of Grove Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Rodlin Pacouloute, 28, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,050.

Harold Earl Allen III, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Joseph Vaughn, 69, 200 block of West Henry St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Jeffrey Scott Romanoff, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Natalya Baygulova, 41, 6000 block of Slade Road, North Port. Charge: violation of park hours. Bond: $2,000.

Guy Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charges: probation violation, aggravated assault with a weapon without intention to kill. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Laura Gonzales, 30, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: none.

Kristopher Tetreault, 36, 4500 block of Wabasso Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of sexual assault by 18 year-old or older with victim under 12 years of age. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Anthony Fraley, 37, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

