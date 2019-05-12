The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ryan Rawson Montgomery, 40, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Thomas Vincent Palmieri, 42, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $10,000.

John Henry Anthony, 51, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Elias Gabriel Hernandez Baltazar, 28, 3100 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: $75,000.

Kayla Sue Garrison, 23, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or more times $100 or more. Bond: $5,000.

John Brian Foy, 41, 4300 block of Illan Road, North Port. Charges: five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, reckless driving 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jason Farrell Westmoreland, 42, 2200 block of Mistletoe Lane, North Port. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.

Jonathan Ortiz, 32, homeless of North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: none.

William Allen Wilkins Jr., 45, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Ashley Jeanette Carlock, 31, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Englewood. Charges: underlying charge, failure to appear, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $17,000.

Timothy Norbert Tynski Jr., 38, 4100 block of Library St., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.

Keith Tomas Maine, 39, 200 block of Fairway Road, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering or prowling, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Nathan Alan Menard, 35, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Jacob H. Peachey, 64, 21300 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: simple assault and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Garrett Steven Dunson, 19, 18500 block of Kuldin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000. Bond: $6,500.

Amy Lee Stellwag, 38, 5600 block of Rhapsody Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another, DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Melissa Frances Johnston, 47, 8200 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charges: possess display etc of cancelled revoked driver’s license and loitering or prowling. Bond: $3,000.

Mario Pop Putil, 28, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Bruce Vanderhyde, 72, 700 block of Via Formia, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

