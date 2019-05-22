The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Robert Jessup, 56, 900 block of Jacinto Ave. East, Venice. Charge: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,000.
Paul Allen Glentz Jr., 35, of Snover, Mich. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
Jeremy Ray Mahoney, 41, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.
Stephen Michael Cormier, 47, 8000 block of Santa Cruz St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Denise Michelle Steele, 45, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shantika Collette Eknesha Graham, 23, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Cheri-Jo Loveall, 34, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Thomas Boyd Burnett, 28, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $41,000.
Nicole Elizabeth Harmon, 21, 3300 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary of dwelling or conveyance while armed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,000.
William Scott Adams Jr., 31, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, two underlying charges, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Grayson Wolf Spears, 19, 7000 block of Baylor St., Englewood. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $30,000.
Jennifer D. Randazzo, 47, 6500 block of Dulzura St., Englewood. Charge: burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $30,000.
Nancy Ann Silvia, 41, 400 block of Edwards St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.
Nathaniel Lee White, 21, 500 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $12,000.
Jamie Cierra Chapman, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Edward Young, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert McDonald, 47, 500 block of Edwards Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Dylan Mosser, 21, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Jeannine Agnello, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
Brandon Gapin, 19, 6200 block of Campose Lane, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
Angela Iturrino, 39, 7600 block of Raptor Court, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shana Albritton, 41, 3200 block of Sheboygan Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Jacob Lowe, 34, 6900 block of Sleepy Way, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent (domestic). Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
