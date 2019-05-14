Nearly 7,000 people were issued warnings and citations during Operation School Zone in April. The Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force released the results of the statewide initiative Tuesday.
Forty counties participated, contributing a total 5,263 hours of traffic enforcement in school zones. There were 105 arrests made, 4,040 warnings issued, and 2,819 uniform traffic citations.
“Operation School Zone Safety has been a massive undertaking and I am so proud of the work that has been done on this task force operation,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, chair of the FSA Task Force. “Florida’s sheriffs are committed to maintaining the quality of life Floridians have come to expect. We are equally committed to ensuring the safety of our children by educating the motoring public and enforcing our established traffic laws.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 27, 200 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Steven Paul Moscato, 53, 18600 block of Klinger Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
Mitchell Gean McKusick, 33, 2400 block of Newberry Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Ruth Vanessa Walker, 31, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $500.
Daniella Carmela Aprile, 24, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $8,500.
George Franklin Woosley, 79, 21300 block of Brinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $500.
Lori Elizabeth St. James, 28, 4300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,500.
Rayshon Isaiah Lamb, 20, 1800 block of Dragonfly Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Martina Jolene Darrah, 43, of Manatee. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jamie Shawntelle Floyd, 42, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Kyle John Anderson, 22, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $3,500.
Rachel Marie Bazley, 28, 700 block of Liberty St., Englewood. Charges: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Savanna Juilana Czerwony, 32, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jessey Dillon Brabbon, 29, of Allegan, Mich. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
Dylan Michael Mosser, 21, 1000 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, out of county warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Rodney Lane McGee, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Andrew Daphnis, 37, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Jefford Selinger, 52, 22300 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and violation of probation. Bond: $23,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Seth Tyler Chancy, 20, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sandra Paulina Izykowska, 30, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $10,000.
Nathan Kyle Mills, 29, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes and petty theft of property valued between $100 and $300). Bond: none.
Erik Michael Walker, 38, 400 Argus Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing/eluding police — failure to obey officer’s order to stop, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Eric Paul Kessell, 31, 5200 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Krysten Helena Kidd, 31, 9800 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Yvonne Christine Meyers, 37, of Tennessee. Charges: permitting an unauthorized person to drive and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $620.
Juan Carlos Ortiz, 33, of St. Petersburg. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.