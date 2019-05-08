The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph James Zing, 32, 200 block of Pelicane Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Joseph Wayne Stowell, 45, 30100 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Carissa Ann Holmes, 38, 26000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Marcy Ann Edwards, 38, 2400 block of Buccaneer Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction possession of firearm or ammunition. Bond: $5,000.
• Garrett Steven Dunson, 19, 18500 block of Kuldin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000. Bond:$10,000.
• Shawn Eric Newbanks, 43, of Homosassa. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Brandon Christopher Brown, 37, 300 block of North Elm St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Mitchell Austin Lee Henderson, 19, 10200 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
• Daniel Raymond Fiore Jr., 28, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession/display/etc of cancelled revoked driver’s license. Bond: none.
• Tammy Lorraine Martin, 56, 1600 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $7,000.
• Thomas Edward Daniels, 49, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,500.
• Thomas James Vicari, 51, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Dey, 32, 3800 block of Zambrana Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
• Keith McAlister, 47, 900 block of Broadway Street, Englewood. Charge: possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
• Mary Roznos, 50, 300 block of Venetia Street, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon (domestic). Bond: none.
• Carlos Sanchez-Dias, 35, 12000 block of Deleon Street, North Port. Charge; driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Amanda Thomas, 28, 5700 block of Gallantin Lane, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault, with deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, touch or strike (domestic) Bond: none.
• Ashley Lindeborn, 35, 8000 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charge; petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ashley Cash, 34, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, open container in public right of way. Bond: $100.
