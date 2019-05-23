A 31-year-old Venice man was killed Thursday when his car collided with a SCAT bus in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The man, who troopers had not identified because they had not notified his family, was driving a 2010 Toyota north on U.S. 41 bypass when he ran into the back of the bus. The bus had been stopped at Center Road in the left-turn lane, waiting to turn left onto Center.

The bus driver Leonard Fetterly, 53, of Sarasota, and one passenger, 81-year-old Marian Bowman of Venice, were not injured, according to the FHP. The crash happened at 12:45 p.m.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Cousar Jr., 50, 500 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Raymond Earl Green, 20, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Lucas Keaton Parr, 20, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

• Kelly Michelle Riddle, 47, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Michael Lawrence Ingerson, 56, 23200 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

• Mitchell Harrison Orr, 39, 23200 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended commercial vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

• Larane Darece Brown, 26, of Oklahoma City. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

• Crystal Mae Shrock, 33, 1200 block of Gantry Road, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jorge Luis Beltran Aguirre, 24, 1600 block of Hempstead Ave., North Port. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $240.

• Ricardo O’Neil Smith, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Troy Lee McClary Sr., 50, 500 block of Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Cheila Marie Concepcion-Perez, 20, 300 block of W. Artists Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine) without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.

• Montel Demarqus Jackson, 22, 1000 block of N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Heather Ann Johnson, 33, 5000 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of sale of methamphetamine and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.

• Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block of N. Michigan Ave., Venice. Charges: tampering in a second-degree felony proceeding, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.

• Tyler Alan Reffinger, 25, 500 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Amanda Renee Prater, 39, 200 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Thomas Matthew Allese, 38, 3400 block of Dwight St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation (original charges: two counts of possession of weapon or ammunition by a conviction Florida felon). Bond: none.

• Christopher Annel Raul Francois, 25, 500 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding an officer with disregard for the safety of persons or property, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Devenere Damon Wiggins, 20, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for armed robbery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Melissa Ann Galovich, 40, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

• Keith Edward Wilcox, 47, 2700 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI while riding a bicycle. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Robert James Selph, 69, 400 Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

— Compiled by Anne Easker, Chris Porter and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

