The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Hector McNeal, 31, 20 block of Sportsman Way, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Patrick Albert McLeod, 59, 2400 block of Flora Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

Thomas Donald Clemens, 40, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Tiffany Marie Carmello, 32, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.

Edward Allen Schoeneck, 47, 14400 block of Keystone Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Juan Gabriel Muniz-Santiago, 27, 23200 block of Hemmenway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Sue Ann Moats, 37, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Valerie Jean Maass, 55, 5200 block of Conner Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery. Bond: $3,500.

Jaime Jose Chevere, 45, 18100 block of Wolbretter Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 36, 1500 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.

Molly Rae Lefebvre, 27, 6200 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine. Bond: none.

Edward Andrew Shingle, 54, 9900 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense and county ordinance violation. Bond: $5,500.

Karissa Char Callahan, 24, of Brandon. Charges: refusal to submit to testing, driving under the influence 4th or subsequent offense, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $35,000.

Marcial Bernal Lopez, 48, of Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Holly Costa, 55, 600 block of Harbor Street, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: None.

Deven Horan, 19, 5800 block of Buchanan Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.

William Larson III, 31, 1600 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of larceny, petit theft, first offense. Bond: $500.

Nelson Troutman, 39, 1900 block of South Colorado Avenue, Englewood. Charge: eluding an officer with active siren, lights. Bond: $1,500.

Skye Grissinger, 26, 1000 block of Crestwood Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joseph Gargiolo, 28, 3700 block of Nekossa Street, North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to return registration when insurance suspended. Bond: $360.

Michael Ricci, 28, 8100 block of North Cristabel Avenue, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

Kelly Hickey, 47, 6200 block of San Salvador Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Nikko Paez, 28, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: simple battery, criminal mischief, damage to property. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Charlene Wise, 58, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Anne Easker

