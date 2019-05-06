The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Lee Dabney, 41, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, DUI, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: 10,000.
• Zachary Richard Rogala, 28, 26300 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: 5,000.
• Cori Darlene Carmichael, 31, 200 block of Alworthy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, violation of probation, knowingly driving with a suspended revoked license, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: 13,500.
• Wheatland Shane Bagot, 40, 23000 block of Gray Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Jordan Andrew Bulicsek, 24, 13400 block of Dibella Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: 1,000.
• James Robin Allaire, 53, 7300 block of Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $2,500.
• Cindy Marie Chadwell, 65, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
• Dustin J. Ely, 15, 10000 block of Franklin Drive, Englewood. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief and rendering a fire extinguisher inoperable. Bond: none.
• Brad Allen Norris, 37, homeless of Florida. Charges: out of county warrant, two counts of false identification given to law enforcement officer and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Randall B. Casamer, 65, 900 block of E. Xanadu Ave., Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
