The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Scott Klanow, 58, of Rochester, Mich. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

Samantha Lynn Anderson, 32, 23500 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft from person 65 years of age or older $300 to $10,000, false verification statement to second hand dealer more than $300, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $20,000.

Patrick Purington Howanitz, 51, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

John Henry Maherg, 37, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ashley Marie Haffer, 23, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Suzanne Renee Stone, 57, 300 block of Dover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, loitering or prowling, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Adam Carl Willis, 34, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Virginia Guzman, 56, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

George Edward Bailey Jr., 38, 100 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Jesse Alexander Grant, 20, 2000 block of Alliance Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Matthew Joseph Moody, 19, 4400 block of Heather Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Sinclair Robinson, 29, 1400 block of Hemstead Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brian Michael Connell, 53, 10400 block of Alexandria Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shane Allen Davis, 24, 11000 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Eric Tre Woodall, 25, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Akmar Paul Washington, 44, 400 block of East Henry St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.

Laurie Carney Sanders, 60, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Gregory Lamar Caldwell, 41, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Brian Smetts, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, violation of domestic protection injunction. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jose Avizzano, 51, 3200 block of Longworthy Road, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or more (domestic). Bond: none. 

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments