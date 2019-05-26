The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, 100 block of Inglis Way, Wauchula. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, neglect of a child without bodily harm and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
• Seaneil Damon Grant, 22, 1800 block of 19th St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Melissa Ann Lupole, 39, 29100 block of Edgewood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Ayanna Maria John, 29, 540 block of E. Tarpon Blvd N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
• Robert Scott Maness, Jr., 47, 1400 block of Horizon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI, .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
• Jerome Kelly Lindom, 60, 17400 block of Bosley Drive, Spring Hill. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• David Ralph Peters, 49, 3800 block of Acline Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to register as a convicted felon and driving without a license. Bond: none.
• Maria Luise Rotering, 47, 2100 block of Aspen Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Rodger Dale Woods, Jr., 38, 3200 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Victor Stephen Vigh, Jr., 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Rea Lynch, 31, 3100 block of Scranton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Brian Dana Williamson, 52, of North Fort Myers. Charges: driving with a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving with a not assigned registered license plate. Bond: none.
• David Phillip Watson, 58, homeless of Marco Island, FL. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.
• Daniel Garret Frank Boccia, 36, 2300 block of Wilshire Dirve, Dunedin. Charges: fleeing or attempting to allude a law enforcement officer, failure to register a motor vehicle, resisting detention or arrest by a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Robert Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Wellington Jose-Simeon, 18, of Miami. Charges: possession of marijuana, violation of financial responsibility law, operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $8,600.
• Danielle Nicole Scarpelli, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,200.
• Charles Ellis Terry, 59, 6700 block of Hoemi Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and driving on a permanently revoked driver's license. Bond: $3,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.