The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, 100 block of Inglis Way, Wauchula. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, neglect of a child without bodily harm and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

• Seaneil Damon Grant, 22, 1800 block of 19th St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Melissa Ann Lupole, 39, 29100 block of Edgewood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Ayanna Maria John, 29, 540 block of E. Tarpon Blvd N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

• Robert Scott Maness, Jr., 47, 1400 block of Horizon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI, .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

• Jerome Kelly Lindom, 60, 17400 block of Bosley Drive, Spring Hill. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• David Ralph Peters, 49, 3800 block of Acline Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to register as a convicted felon and driving without a license. Bond: none.

• Maria Luise Rotering, 47, 2100 block of Aspen Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Rodger Dale Woods, Jr., 38, 3200 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Victor Stephen Vigh, Jr., 35, 1200 block of Armsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Rea Lynch, 31, 3100 block of Scranton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Brian Dana Williamson, 52, of North Fort Myers. Charges: driving with a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving with a not assigned registered license plate. Bond: none.

• David Phillip Watson, 58, homeless of Marco Island, FL. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.

• Daniel Garret Frank Boccia, 36, 2300 block of Wilshire Dirve, Dunedin. Charges: fleeing or attempting to allude a law enforcement officer, failure to register a motor vehicle, resisting detention or arrest by a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Timothy Robert Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

• Wellington Jose-Simeon, 18, of Miami. Charges: possession of marijuana, violation of financial responsibility law, operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $8,600.

• Danielle Nicole Scarpelli, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,200.

• Charles Ellis Terry, 59, 6700 block of Hoemi Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and driving on a permanently revoked driver's license. Bond: $3,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments