The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Pendelton Eberhardt, 41, 30 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda. Charges: violation of probation and willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. Bond: none.
• Michaela Lynn Potter, 23, 27000 block of Hillshire Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery second or subsequent offense and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kristi Lynn Furrow, 33, 400 block of Somerset Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 23, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $6,500.
• Scott Eric Hibbins, 28, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• David Anthony Bartley, 38, 1600 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $458.
• Adele Deborha Fisher, 58, 300 block of Cheshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Herman Ulysse Joseph, 41, 500 block of Ridgewood St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Arthur Bishop Via, 63, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Jessica Lynn Heyduk, 31, 22000 block of Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Shawnbria Lavette Williams, 28, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joyce Elaine Backer, 49, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• William Tyler Ward, 23, 22100 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Jerit Cole Rud, 36, 5100 block of Rilke Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Devon Amelia Beck, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,095.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• George Constantine Kontos, 18, 2100 block of Amarillo Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Shawn Anthony Leffler, 21, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Tyler Jay Brugman, 27, 3900 block of Colony Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Carolyn Marie Maier, 62, 2500 block of Ryan Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Angela Nicole Birkholz, 35, 100 block of Easton Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Valerie Irene Burke, 28, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone hydrocloride) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Daniel Delre, 28, East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Erika Rachelle Plumley, 28, 100 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: petty theft, third conviction). Bond: none.
• Lilla Schlaga, 28, 100 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (meth) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jason Keith Sciulli, 35, 600 block of Suncrest Drive, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
• Shawna Lee Sheckells, 31, 200 block of Manheim Street, North Port. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Tavarious Marquis Smith, 23, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure, fleeing an officer with no regard and possession of a concealed weapon or ammunition by a convicted state felon). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aris Martin Cabrera-Lopez, 43, of Bradenton. Charge: driving with an expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.
• Alexis Jane Harlow, 23, 4400 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Barry Eugene Whitehead, 55, 8000 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Steve Dean Dilg, 57, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: open container on public property). Bond: $50.
• Emiliano Morales, 66, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of marijuana). Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
