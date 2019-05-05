The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Cori Darlene Carmichael, 31, 200 Alworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $13,500.

• Brandy Nicole Roth Gibson, 34, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Mellissa Lynn Ault, 43, 3200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Michael James Mrazik, 54, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, two underlying charges, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $14,000.

• Gerald Marshall Lemmon, 29, 21000 block of Alpine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Jami Michelle Foster, 26, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Tardazia Shantrell Seay, 23, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Liz Hardaway

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments