The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ayanna Maria John, 29, 500 block of E. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: 0.15 or higher with a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,000.

Claude Wesley Meade, 48, 8100 block of Delande St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher Allen Campbell, 28, 4100 block of River Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Mark Alan Lavallee, 30, 1500 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Hector Tello Vasquez, 35, 2000 block of Barksdale St. Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $9,000.

Michael Alan Carey, 29, block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant, off bond/ forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $35,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michelle Josephine Staiano, 38, 3200 block of White Ibis Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrests:

Brian Benjamin Ziegler, 37, 31000 block of Florence Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: boating under the influence first or second offense, and refusal to submit BUI test. Bond: $4,000.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

