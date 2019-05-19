The Charlotte County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrests:

• Rachelle Rose Scribner, 34, 27000 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespass in structure or conveyance, introduction of a controlled substance into a state correctional institute, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Brandon Ray Grainger, 31, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• William Clayton Denney, 57, 18300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

• Jonathan Patrick Sullivan, 33, 1200 block of Rizzo St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $800.

• Anthony Charles Succow, 38, 13400 block of 4th St., Fort Myers. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and an out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Melissa Joanne Hughell, 41, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $2,500.

• John Michael Larosa, 22, 9100 block of Cherry Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failing to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $500.

• Ian Matthew Bruns, 22, of Demoines, Iowa. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Samantha Jean James, 23, 1700 block of 18th St., Sarasota. Charges: two counts of probation violation, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

• Jordan Michael Tooker, 29, 3400 block of Dunkirk St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Amy Marie Vowell, 44, 14800 block of Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: assault and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

• Randi Lynn Schmid, 57, 1900 block of Colorado Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

• Andrew Scott Busse, 32, 7900 block of Farina Court, Sarasota. Charge: DUI with serious bodily damage to another. Bond: none.

• Matthew Joseph Moody, 19, 4400 block of Heather Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Dustin Alan Chamberlain, 44, 6200 block of Landover Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lucas John Kreger, 43, of Albany, Oregon. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.

