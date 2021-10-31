The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Thomas Dawson, 18, of Tampa. Charges: DUI and possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age. Bond: $1,250.

Shama Fatima Sayed, 23, 1000 block of Venture Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Denise Dawne Dennis, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Jesse James Vine, 44, 800 block of Springview Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

William Robles, Jr., 52, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Jason Tyrone Miller, 43, of Bradenton. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Noah John Flessel, 40, 4600 block of Aldovin Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Keith Sciulli, 38, 100 block of S. Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery and three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Waltrudes Jose Tavares-Filho, 55, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and kidnap, false imprisonment of an adult. Bond: $50,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Dayton Lee Brantley, 22, 2000 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

David Jubar Felton, 48, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery. Bond: none.

Dustin Roger France, 31, 4700 block of Key Largo Drive W., Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $9,000.

Juan Ramon Maldonado, 45, of Lakeland. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Alvin Allen Merrit, 72, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

James Patrick Rotroff, 31, of Sebring. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $500.

Delroy Saunders, Jr., 37, 1600 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Curtis Worley, 45, of Duff, TN. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

