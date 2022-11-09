The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lisa Ann Calderon, 47, 26200 block of Seminole Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Elizabeth Anne Bonomo, 31, 15400 block of McComb Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Justin Blair Spurlock, 34, 3300 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• James Robert Cole, 33, 3000 block of Villa Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to return hired or leased property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Brent Andrew Wibel, 33, of Peru, Indiana. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Andrey Spichak, 22, 4100 block of Geoffrey Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Carlos Alberto Alberto Navas, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Ryan Cartee, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicolai Paul Karpeniko, 21, 700 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Alexie Christine O'Halloran, 32, 800 block of East Second Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, introduction of a controlled substance into a state correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell. Bond: none.
• Pedro Mendez Jimenez, 34, 1300 block of Sharlo Lane, Englewood. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Edward Ballington, 38, 5600 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: three counts of battery. Bond: $4,500.
• Xavier Alexander Erving, 22, 2300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: sale of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
• Shombre Kailan Ricketts, 28, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, North Port. Charge: sale of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
• Kenneth Milot Samedi, 50, 500 block of Ridgewood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Troy Albert Fultz Jr., 26, 3400 block of Vassar Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
• Chelsi Proctor, 28, 8200 block of Cascadas Avenue, North Port. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• James Joseph Raimer Jr., 34, 600 block of Tamiami Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $1,500.
• Igor Nikolayevich Svidunovich, 38, 400 block of Toreggo Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Patricia Marie Holmes, 41, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Calvin Leon Jones, 36, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to register as a felon. Bond: $120.
• Curtis Lee Spencer, 55, 300 block of Citrus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
