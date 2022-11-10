The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Henry D. Varela-Acosta, 27, Queens, N.Y. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Ricardo Tremayne Smith, 62, Punta Gorda. Charge: resist officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Jimi Michelle Clemens, 36, 15000 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: deliver meth, two counts drug possession and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,500.
• Justin Michael Marquis, 27, 3300 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Cathy Lynn Roon, 59, 23000 block of Moreland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and drug possession. Bond: $12,500.
• Reginald Abraham Jr., 29, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: resist officer without violence and trespassing. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Daniel Gooden, 33, North Fort Myers. Charges: probation violation, resist officer without violence and fell or attempt to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Summer Ann Craddock, 37, 30000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Paul Anderson, 41, 6500 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charges: drug possession of suboxone, drug possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,620.
• Nicole Blackson, 46, 2200 block of Alling Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jesseca Nicole Cox, 37, 6500 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charges: petty theft, cocaine possession and drug possession of meth. Bond: $4,500.
• Sandra Denise Garvey, 55, 5600 block of Orpha Street, North Port. Charges: drug possession of meth and petty theft. Bond: $1,620.
• Chad Patrick Usher-Turley, 23, 4300 block of Chicopa Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Cailyn R. Wilson, 20, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jarahmeel King, 18, Fort Pierce. Charges: vehicle theft and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Bradley Garrett Moore, 23, 2500 block of Southeast Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charges: battery on a person 65 years of age or older and battery. Bond: none.
• Pierson Resendiz, 38, 100 block of North Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
