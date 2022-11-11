The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Donald Lewis St. James, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Crystal Leigh Blakely, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Patrick Kubeja, 58, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• David Isaac Singletary, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Michael Houston, 24, of Plant City. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jose Mario Mejia, 57, of Huntsville, Texas. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood-alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, and driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: none.
• Patricia Jane Hays, 80, 11700 block of Poplin Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $117,000.
• Craig Francis Shaw, 52, of Alva. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Estrellita Jamie Cruz, 42, unknown address. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony W. Ellis, 66, 4000 block of Fontainebleau Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and firing a weapon in a residential property or in public. Bond: none.
• Stephen Eugene Hillyer, 60, 2100 block of Yankee Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Jason Christopher Streich, 49, 4800 block of Alibi Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kristie Leigh Johnson, 38, 1700 block of NW Windy Pine Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tireon Lashawn Tyler, 26, of Nocatee. Charges: two counts of grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Ronald Lloyd Yates, 51, 1000 block of North Lee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contractor applying for a permit without a contract. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
