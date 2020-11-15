The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, 3200 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
Christopher Kyle Holloway, 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,500.
Ramona Lyn Bennett, 54, 29200 block of Snook Circle. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Matthew Joseph Sinclair, 52, 27000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Kyle Gregory Comstock, 21, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Mark Ortner, 36, 21200 block of Wardel Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2510 Sheila Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Rebecca Andrea Howell, 38, of Miami. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Alexis Breanna Venegas, 27, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Stephanie Nichole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S. Maple St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shawn David Struble, 58, 200 block of E. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Christina Dawn Smith, 46, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $6,500.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Eric Robert Greenwald, 29, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Raliegh Barnett, 20, 1200 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Tyler Allen Blaker, 29, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Lee Boston-Malaspino, 24, 26500 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant.
Edward Earl Davis, Jr., 53, of North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
Marjorie Wills Keen, 72, 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $240.
Seth Diaz Smith, 34, 60 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jessica Vicki Templeton, 36, 6200 block of Jordan St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.
Brett George Thomas, 35, 2100 block of San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
William Scott Whiteaker, 28, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jesse Garza, Jr., 52, 4900 block of S.W. Norton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Alex Wesley Hinson, Jr., 2100 block of N.W. Howard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Miguel Angel Lopez, 19, 1600 block of N.E. Sugarbabe Road, Arcadia. Charge: sexual assault on victim under 12 years of age. Bond: none.
Tammy Lynn Mendez, 51, 3200 block of S.W. Kabes St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kristian Alejandro Mendoza, 22, 500 block of N. 10th Ave, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; kidnap, false imprisonment of an adult; armed burglary of a dwelling or structure; and two counts of battery by touch or strike. Bond: $105,000.
Jose Herrera Perez, 29, 600 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Tyrone Andre Sessions, 36, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
Katrinia Tynise Smith, 46, 1100 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance with a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $4,000.
Luis Roberto Vasquez, 32, 6200 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $1,120.
Laura Ann Watson, 48, 1900 block of S.E. Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Raul Zamora-Velazques, 41, 300 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.