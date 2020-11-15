The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Melinda Tonya Harrison, 39, 3200 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.

Christopher Kyle Holloway, 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,500.

Ramona Lyn Bennett, 54, 29200 block of Snook Circle. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Matthew Joseph Sinclair, 52, 27000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Kyle Gregory Comstock, 21, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Thomas Mark Ortner, 36, 21200 block of Wardel Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2510 Sheila Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Rebecca Andrea Howell, 38, of Miami. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Alexis Breanna Venegas, 27, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Stephanie Nichole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S. Maple St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shawn David Struble, 58, 200 block of E. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Christina Dawn Smith, 46, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $6,500.

Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Eric Robert Greenwald, 29, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Raliegh Barnett, 20, 1200 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Tyler Allen Blaker, 29, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Lee Boston-Malaspino, 24, 26500 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant.


Edward Earl Davis, Jr., 53, of North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.

Marjorie Wills Keen, 72, 200 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $240.

Seth Diaz Smith, 34, 60 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jessica Vicki Templeton, 36, 6200 block of Jordan St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.

Brett George Thomas, 35, 2100 block of San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

William Scott Whiteaker, 28, 2700 block of Cartwright Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jesse Garza, Jr., 52, 4900 block of S.W. Norton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Alex Wesley Hinson, Jr., 2100 block of N.W. Howard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.

Miguel Angel Lopez, 19, 1600 block of N.E. Sugarbabe Road, Arcadia. Charge: sexual assault on victim under 12 years of age. Bond: none.

Tammy Lynn Mendez, 51, 3200 block of S.W. Kabes St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kristian Alejandro Mendoza, 22, 500 block of N. 10th Ave, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; kidnap, false imprisonment of an adult; armed burglary of a dwelling or structure; and two counts of battery by touch or strike. Bond: $105,000.

Jose Herrera Perez, 29, 600 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Tyrone Andre Sessions, 36, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.

Katrinia Tynise Smith, 46, 1100 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance with a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $4,000.

Luis Roberto Vasquez, 32, 6200 block of S.W. Miami Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $1,120.

Laura Ann Watson, 48, 1900 block of S.E. Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Raul Zamora-Velazques, 41, 300 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

