The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anjanette Nicole Enersen, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Gabriele Aunjelique Choate, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Maria S. Nieves, 64, of Staten Island, NY. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Ray Krause, 33, 3500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 28, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Jessica Corrynne Saucier, 36, 22300 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of- county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Steven Edward Morris, 52, 11800 block of Van Loon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $17,500.
Thomas Scott Barnes, 57, 48 block of Brasher Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Anthony Engeland, 37, 2300 block of Holland St., North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers with wanton disregard and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $11,000.
Andrei Ivanovich Ratnikov, 54, 50000 block of Anders St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Rodrigo Mazariegos-Berduo, 46, of Cape Coral. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a harmful new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of marijuana. Bond: $11,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Glenn Braithwaite, 47, 3900 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Thomas Colwell, 50, 5000 block of Munhall St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ernesto Alba, 53, of Cape Coral. Charges: trespassing and possession of a firearm final domestic violence injunction. Charges: $15,000.
Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 1209 S.E. Fourth Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
Rafael Antonio Inoa, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Daniel Wade Villafuerte, 20, 300 block of Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI. Bond: $120.
Kwame Malik Jones, Jr., 28, 300 block of W. Palmetto Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nina Elizabeth Robles, 24, 7500 block of S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Pablo Silva, 33, 1500 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.