The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anjanette Nicole Enersen, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Gabriele Aunjelique Choate, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Maria S. Nieves, 64, of Staten Island, NY. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Michael Ray Krause, 33, 3500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 28, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Jessica Corrynne Saucier, 36, 22300 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of- county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

Steven Edward Morris, 52, 11800 block of Van Loon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $17,500.

Thomas Scott Barnes, 57, 48 block of Brasher Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Joseph Anthony Engeland, 37, 2300 block of Holland St., North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers with wanton disregard and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $11,000.

Andrei Ivanovich Ratnikov, 54, 50000 block of Anders St., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

Rodrigo Mazariegos-Berduo, 46, of Cape Coral. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a harmful new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of marijuana. Bond: $11,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Daniel Glenn Braithwaite, 47, 3900 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Thomas Colwell, 50, 5000 block of Munhall St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ernesto Alba, 53, of Cape Coral. Charges: trespassing and possession of a firearm final domestic violence injunction. Charges: $15,000.

Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 1209 S.E. Fourth Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.

Rafael Antonio Inoa, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Daniel Wade Villafuerte, 20, 300 block of Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI. Bond: $120.

Kwame Malik Jones, Jr., 28, 300 block of W. Palmetto Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Nina Elizabeth Robles, 24, 7500 block of S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Pablo Silva, 33, 1500 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments