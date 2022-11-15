The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tony Trong Le, 57, 300 block of Royal Poinciana, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Darryl Laverne Wilson, 54, 1500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $12,500.
• Philip Wallace Stauderman, 58, 2600 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Timothy Patrick O'Donnell, 35, 5000 block of White Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Mitchell Carter, 45, 4500 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked.
• Lesley Skinner, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: battery, robbery, petit theft, grand theft, resisting officer without violence, and contributing to delinquency of a minor. Bond: none.
• Ednisha K. Edwards, 33, of Cape Coral. Charges: battery, robbery, grand theft, petit theft, and contributing to delinquency of a minor. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Henry Lewerenz Jr., 28, of Weeki Wachee, FL. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Frantz Jean Good, 32, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,620.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Reuben Kelly Kraft, 38, 1600 block of Boswell Street, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Steven Alexis Chambers, 18, 7100 block of Estates Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Aaron Lee Godfrey, 29, 200 block of Providence Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Austin Lee Hallman, 28, 1500 block of SW Bougainsvilea Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• Kevin Richard Hampton, 33, 500 block of North 15th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Matthew Akeem Middleton, 32, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Bobby Ray Thigpen Jr., 31, 6400 block of SW Sable Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $25,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
