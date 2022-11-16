The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Junior Contreras Garcia, 37, of Wauchula. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Joseph Abbruscato, 53, 2100 block of Myrtle Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
• Riyad Akram Rahamatulla, 22, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: scheme to defraud. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Mes Montoya, 31, of Miami. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
• Richard James Wood, 30, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: scheme to defraud and three counts of grand theft. Bond: $25,000.
• Jean Enclares Aldor, 49, of Fort Myers. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and failure to obey lawful orders from emergency responders. Bond: $6,000.
• Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 47, unknown address of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James J. Hendershot, 23, 18000 block of Prairie Creek Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Eugene Brestle, 64, 3000 block of Armoura Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Darren Richard Haines, 26, 1400 block of Kenway Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Candace Rae Schwarz, 49, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of another person's ID without consent. Bond: $3,000.
• Keri Elizabeth Sumskoy, 50, 5300 block of Arley Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Fabio Martinez Guzman, 21, 3400 block of SW Live Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon, failure to register as a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Robert Keith Johnston, 39, 1500 block of NE Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, three counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a proscribed area, and four counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
