The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Heriberto Rodriguez Martinez, 28, 5100 block of CR 776A, Punta Gorda. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Angel Morales Ramirez, 30, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• James Robert Krause, 55, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• James Frederick Simkins, 42, 21000 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Ashley Hulse, 33, 21000 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
• Frank Michael Mrozek, 32, 3500 block of Stockton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jonathan Edward Grove, 44, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: alter or falsely make stamp or impression die. Bond: $5,000.
• Manuel Charlton Martir, 32, 23000 block of Mullins Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resist officer without violence and probation violation. Bond: none.
• Christopher Duren, 47, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Terry Clay Ferrero, 64, 17000 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI with damage to property or person and smuggle contraband controlled susbtance into detention facility. Bond: none.
• Scott Edward Miller, 56, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Dwayne Andrew Dennis, 39, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Thomas Fowler, 35, Old Town. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to register motor vehicle, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Holly Michelle Steward, 35, Old Town. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Autumn Renee Sadowsky, 56, 800 block of East 3rd Street, Englewood. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rosendo Ronald Valdes, 62, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Chris Aurelien, 27, Sarasota. Charges: kidnap, burglary with assault or battery and threat to bomb with a false report bomb explosive. Bond: none.
• Kurt Edward Garlick, 48, 6300 block of Pontiac Lane, North Port. Charges: drive while license suspended, fail to have motor vehicle liability insurance and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Margaret Anne Fitzgibbon, 33, 27000 block of Hole In One Place, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
• Dustin Michael Tallent, 46, 8700 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Carolyn Sue Catt, 58, 23000 block of Bayshore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 25, Greenville, Tenn. Charges: three counts failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Robert Earl Royce, 57, 1600 block of Southeast West Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Carlos Mauricio Pereira Rubio, 23, South East Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charges: three counts obscene material possession of photograph of sexual performance by child. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gregory Carlton Tompkins Jr., 35, 800 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary of occupied conveyance unarmed, resist officer without violence, damage property over $200 but under $1,000, and damage property over $1,000. Bond: $10,000.
