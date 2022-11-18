The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Hernandez, 51, 11300 block of Second Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
Warren David Lee Thompson, 38, 12200 block of Poindexter Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Melina G. Frederick, 41, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Heather Sue Matteson, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Johnny Junior Sanchez, 40, 18100 block of Koala Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Savanna Nicole Sanders, 26, 2200 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rockey Layden Rossi, 51, 4200 block of Talheim Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Cassandra Juelle Thornton-Lippert, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Malius Padron, 40, 1000 block of Tropical Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Gregory Alan Sainsbury, 60, 300 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying concealed or unlicensed firearm. Bond: $5,000.
Sadrach Garza Rodriguez, 20, of Port Arthur, Texas. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Latisha Leahna Campbell, 31, 9400 block of Downing Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,500.
Rachel Marie Lasalle, 42, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $5,000.
Yoendry Antonion Betancurt, 39, of Dallas, Texas. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Marc Daniels, 56, unknown address. Charges: criminal mischief and trespassing. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Deseray Croon Catlett, 44, 3300 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Nancy Day, 36, 8900 block of Pergerine Way, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Colleen Marie Owsiany, 51, 6600 block of Mara Court, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Mitzi Jo Stone, 49, 100 block of Ciboa Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Paul Korponay III, 40, 5300 block of Densaw Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $750.
Ronald Eugene Ostrander Jr., 50, of Charlotte, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Megan Marie Sturgess, 42, of Auburndale, Florida. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Chadwick Charles Clements, 53, 1300 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,500.
Sebastian De Lima, 26, of Davenport, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Jakeem Reshard Gant, 32, 1200 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charges: two charges of display or sale of obscene material harmful to minors and three counts each of lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor and obscene communication with a minor. Bond: none.
Claudio Mendoza Hernandez, 32, unknown block of Maple Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Scott Edward Miller Sr., 56, 11200 block of SW Cedar Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Alexis Lopez Aparcio, 35, of Tampa. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and refusal to submit to breath test after license suspended. Bond: $1,120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Calvin Leon Jones, 36, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior toward a minor, resisting officer without violence, and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
