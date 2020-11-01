The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Patrick Michael Sofranko, 41, 100 block of Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.

Stephen Christopher Pope, 35, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.

Joshua Paul Morris, 24, 3200 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

Patricia Pope, 34, 21000 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Megan Nicole McGrath, 30, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Glen Edward Cheney, 61, 6100 block of Shasta St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ryan Alexander Meyer, 23, 6100 block of Talbot St., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jennifer Renee Rangel, 35, 100 block of Broadway Road, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.


The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Celina Yolanda Davis, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.

Robert Richard England, 37, 200 block of S. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charges: lewd, lascivious behavior, molestation of victim 12 years of age or younger by offender over 18 years of age. Bond: $50,000.

Johnny Roy Foster, Jr., 34, 4400 block of S.W. Tulip Ave., Nocatee. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $550.

Aaron Lee Godfrey, 27, 200 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Michael Gonzalez, 36, 12400 block of River Road, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Felix Lara, 48, 100 block of E. Nelson St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ciara Loren Rivera-Fuentes, 24, 12400 block of River Road, Fort Myers. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Nathan John Roan, 35, 6000 block of S.W. Wilcox St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft, aggravated stalking -- follow, harass, cyber stalk leading to death or injury -- violation of an injunction, protection of domestic violence, and trespassing. Bond: $34,120.

Amanda Ester Zuniga, 31, 1600 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,000.

