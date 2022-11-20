Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dennis Ray Fausz, 35, Tucson, Arizona. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older, aggravated battery on person 65 years or older, false imprisonment of a person against their will, grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $145,000.
Betsy Ann Lea Burns, 42, Spring Park, Minnesota. Charge: battery. Bond: $750.
Lilia Valaria Huesman, 60, 500 block of Belvedere Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Graciela Portilla De Osborn, 55, 400 block of Tam O’ Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear (felony). Bond: none.
David Charles Hann, 56, 1100 block of Bal Harbor Blvd. Charges: resisting officer without violence, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $6,000.
Manuel Puentez, 69, 200 block of East Mckenzie St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
Nicholas G. Somers, 42, 2800 block of Dixie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Aaron Douglas Rodino, 38, 1200 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery (second or more offense). Bond: $1,500.
Armond Joseph Borden, 54, 1400 block of Schenley St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and two counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $17,500.
Barbara Ann Lau, 51, 2500 block of Alcaly St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Kimberly Suzanne Houser, 45, 2500 block of Alcaly St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Kenneth Wallace James, 32, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, felony battery by strangulation and criminal mischief more than $1,000. Bond: $112,500.
Thaddeus Eden Deirish, 22, 4000 block of Dotham St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Joseph Patrick Ellis, 33, 20300 block of Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Hendrik Donald Taylor, 54, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.
Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 25, 400 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Alexandra Rosario, 25, Miami Gardens. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.
Luis Gregorio Mendez Reinolds, 24, Jacksonville. Charges: attaching registration or license plate not assigned and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Fernando Martinez Puntos, 22, Hurtz, Texas. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Datez Izel Fields, 20, Bath, Pennsylvania. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Joshua Aaron Cochran, 33, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Austin James Kinsey Jr., 23, 13100 block of McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by convicted felon. Bond: $14,000.
Trevor Harwood Benson, 31, homeless, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Oscar Calzadilla, 18, 1500 block of Sharpe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
