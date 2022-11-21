The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Eugene Whidden, 55, 12000 block of Green Golf Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Eugene William Bisson IV, 23, 22000 block of Oceanside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Diane Gutzler, 36, 19000 block of Helena Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Giovana Avila Silva, 49, 300 block of Rosemary Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.
• Yuliya Dmitrievna Slashcheva, 36, 13000 block of Harny Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kavin Dewayne Mitchell, 50, Wauchula. Charges: drug possession, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, drive while license suspended and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $12,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Cruz Medero, 51, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: second-degree homicide. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Preston McCoy, 22, 2000 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI second offense. Bond: $120.
• Vincent Cefalo, 32, 11000 block of DeSoto Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Shane Maxwell Dockery, 39, 2700 block of Vizza Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Javier Habacuc Osorio-Gonzalez, 35, 3700 block of Wayward Avenue, North Port. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kurt Oliver Linscott, 47, 2900 block of Crane Avenue, North Port. Charges: flee or elude police with lights and siren active, DUI and drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $45,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Max F. Sambucci, 34, 10000 block of Amicola Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
