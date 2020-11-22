The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Suzanne Elaine Millett, 55, 200 block of N. Waterway Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher James Pelkey, 51, 12400 block of Albrecht Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Jared Vincent Ettore, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: $2,000.

John Jeffrey Dillon, 43, 14300 block of Aldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Geoffrey Ryann Soucy, 36, 100 block of Danforth Drive. Charges: offender violates no contact order and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Randy Clint Rud, 27, 400 block of N. Springlake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

John Michael Sauer, 39, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Lacey Amber Atkinson, 33, homeless of Lee County. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

William James Robinson, Jr., 39, homeless of Lee County. petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Sonic Torres, 22, of Kissimmee. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Barry Keith Salow, 57, 4000 block of North Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Nicole Louise Gates, 40, 300 block of S. Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Jesse Patrick Howard, 24, 29200 block of Maris Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Stacey Lynn Rennie, 50, 13300 block of Cooper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Almalik Todd, 41, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Brandie Marie Shae Lanier Alligood, 24, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

David Michael Kilpatrick, 40, 300 block of S. Shore Drive, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Anthony Joseph Vagnarelli, 47, of Tampa. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sarana Chavez Cano, 45, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Juan Carlos Dominguez, 41, 1400 block of S.W. Gross St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Alvin Lee Estes, 57, 13100 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Anthony Fullwood, of Newbern, NC. Charges: 18 counts of use of identification of person less than 18 years of age without consent, petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $19,620.

Kyle Lynn McCall, 25, 1500 block of N.E. Strickland St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,120.

Earl Lester Moore, 22, 3400 block of S.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction, unarmed burglary an occupied dwelling and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.

Apolinar Garcia Sanchez, 53, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Teri Rebecca Shearin, 31, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joshua James Walker, 31, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.

