The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Robert Reichman, 49, 30100 block of Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Charles Edward Stevens, 57, 22200 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
Kelsey Karl Eagins, 34, 4000 block of Allure Lane, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while license revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Melissa Au Garcia, 24, of Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Trevor William Hunt, 32, of Gaylord, MI. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Brandon Douglas Mitchell, 28, of Fredericksburg, VA. Charge: arrest as out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Shawnise Tawanna Atkins, 44, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft, petit theft, and contributing to delinquency by causing a minor to commit a delinquent act. Bond: none.
Jienise Edison, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft, petit theft, and contributing to delinquency by causing a minor to commit a delinquent act. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Mathew Wayne Falter, 41, 24200 block of Pirate Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kenneth James Eugene Harbaugh, 29, of Port Richie, FL. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marina Arrazola, 72, 2000 block of Bendwqay Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Leann Sherri O'Halloran, 52, 4400 block of Symco Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
Kelly Michelle Riddle, 50, 700 block of Ridgewood Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
Mallory Marie Swafford, 19, 8200 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Steven Robert Pillsbury, 54, 700 block of Carla Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Levi Gardner Jr., 33, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
