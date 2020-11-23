The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Benjamin Jean, 42, of Tampa. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm. Bond: $8,000.
Tammy Lynne Rocco, 49, 6100 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace, disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
Samantha Alyse Meyer, 26, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $5,000.
Curtis Lois Hazelwood, Jr., 29, 4600 block of DeLeon St., Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Michael Ray Sealy, Jr., 40, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $3,500.
Almalik Sammad Todd, 41, of Columbia, SC. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Tara Ann Trager, 34, 27100 block of Courgar Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. $500.
Joshua Phillip Browning, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
Richard James Gosner, 50, address withheld. Charges: operating motorcycle without a license, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $36,000.
Curtis John Ulibarry, 30, of Gilbert, AZ. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
