The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Vela Jr., 50, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Travis Scott Emery, 28, 2500 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
Eduardo Pedroso Caraballo, 58, of Naples, FL. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Joshua Robert Estelle, 22, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Bryan Jesus Guilarte, 23, of Cape Coral, FL. Charge: false ID presented to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brandi Lynn Drake, 42, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: $1,000.
Rodney Wayne Mahan, 23, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Scott Wesley Smeltzer, 52, 1200 block of McCrory Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath testing. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Valeriy Leonidovich Klychkov, 29, 4000 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alexis Abraham Palafox, 27, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dakota Andrew White, 28, 200 block of West Myrtle Street, Arcadia. Charges: smuggling contraband into detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Samuel Gomez-Lopez, 31, 1300 block of SE Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
