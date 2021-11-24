The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jerry Wayne Jones, 48, 26100 block of Flower Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Benjamin James Maddox, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Donald Stevens, 38, 3300 block of Holcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.

Amy Carol Trammell, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $1,000.

Adam John Magnan, 26, 18300 block of Twilite Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: inhaling or ingesting harmful chemicals. Bond: none.

Logan Robert Schaefer, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Steven Harrelson, 44, 8400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony failure to appear and felony failure to appear when on bail. Bond: none.

Haley Layne Smith, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Robert Patrick Staples, 52, 11200 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Allen McLain, 65, address withheld. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $10,000.

Kohl Michael Kelsay, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.

Samantha Jean James, 25, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempted criminal solicitation or conspiracy. Bond: none.

Terra Leeann Mount, 21, 6000 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more. Bond: none.

Shane Vernon Fick Sr., 45, 4600 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on a person aged 65 years or older and petit theft. Bond: none.

Jamie Leann McKinney, 42, 4600 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and petit theft. Bond: $3,000.

Fernando Bernard Ortigoza, 49, of Horando Beach. Charges: tampering with or fabricating evidence, grand theft, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Patrick Michael Sofranko, 42, 100 block of Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Jason Scott Straub, 38, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Yury Maksimov, 42, of Wheat Ridge, CO. Charges: criminal mischief and trespassing. Bond: none.

Ryan Gordon Brooks, 28, 3300 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Hector Miguel Manrresa Marangus, 28, of Tampa. Charge: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Johnathan Andrew Elliott, 63, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Nathan Anthony Trates, 32, 2400 block of Altoona Avenue, North Port. Charge: 40 counts of possession of a depiction of a sexual act by a child. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tony Edward Davis Jr., 45, of Park Places Estates, Arcadia. Charges: three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified location. Bond: $78,000.

Jorge Luis Nodal, 31, 13600 block of FL-70, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery on detention staff, battery on sexual violence/predator facility staff, and threat of violence. Bond: none.

Justin Walter Kinville, 37, 1300 block of SE 4th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified location, distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified location, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $16,000.

Caleb Donnie Walter Foley, 22, 2500 block of Thigpen Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a synthetic drug, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,620.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments