The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alfreda Blanding, 66, 26400 block of Trinilas Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: child abuse without great bodily harm, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $17,500.
• Jose Armando Hernandez-Perez, 20, 3200 block of Norma Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, failure to register motor vehicle, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Dustin Amos Pearson, 38, 4300 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $570.
• Kirby William Hankins, 42, 14400 block of Pambar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Jamie Rebecca Orr, 28, 4100 block of Pilgram Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $1,250.
• Kayla Lee Williams, 29, 11900 block of Brooksdie Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Wayne Robinson, 69, 22300 block of Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Conner Reid Carmack, 33, of Parrish. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,750.
• Austyn Keith Huntsman, 26, of Indianapolis. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Joseph Francis Brucker, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $6,500.
• Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian David Qualls, 35, 2100 block of Education Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Renee M. Mitchell, 54, of Davie. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Renee Collins Chamberlain, 56, 5500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Steven Michael Dobrowski, 57, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Charges: unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and performing work without a building permit during a state of emergency. Bond: $3,000.
• Guillermo Zayas, 32, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Charges: unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency, performing work without a building permit during a state of emergency, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $3,620.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.