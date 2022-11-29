The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Leverich, 79, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Joseph John Previti, 34, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Freidy Antonio Valbuena-Molero, 32, 2100 block of Marina Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and non-resident driver's license required. Bond: $2,000.
• Tricia Lee White, 35, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Shyanne Rose Ferrell-Lynch, 21, 22200 block of Aburto Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Mark Mensing, 49, 18800 block of Ackerman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• John Joshua Bonner, 47, of Moore, Okla. Charge: presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
• Herminio Mercado, 45, of Miami. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
• Demetrius Washington, 45, of Lake Placid. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Miguel Angel Chavez, 34, of Houston, Texas. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Eddy Braves Grosse, 68, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,592.
• Christopher Alan Dominguez, 26, 700 block of South Indian Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Donald Brent Sinnett, 40, address withheld. Charges: battery and arrest as out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jorge Alberto Sanabria Giron, 43, of Hallandale Beach, Fla. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Yadeishary Diaz Ramos, 27, 1100 block of Carlton Arms, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Ashton Jay Mitchell, 20, 2300 block of De Garmo Court, North Port. Charges: assault against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 39, 10000 block of Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Taryn Elizabeth Smith, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ryan Michael Ecker, 27, 2400 block of NW Genes Little Acres Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and tampering in a felony proceeding. Bond: $9,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Sergio Lopez Hernandez, 37, 2600 block of U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and attaching registration or license plate not assigned. Bond: $860.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
