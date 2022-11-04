The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Delbert Raynor, 57, Spring Hill. Charge: drive while license suspended second offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Jennifer Lynne Gayheart, 38, 29000 block of Englewood Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Leonardo Jose Torres, 41, 18000 block of Timothy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts probation violation. Bond: none.
• James Raimer, 34, 600 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Ricardo Tito Raison, 49, 3100 block of Tarytown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Daniel Solana, 32, 23000 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: resist officer with violence and battery. Bond: none.
• Susan Louise Heller, 51, 5000 block of Brack Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Hensley, 50, Hudson. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $28,513.
• Jaime Salvadore-Enrique Pacheco-Sarat, 20, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Todd Joseph Duby, 61, 11000 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $7,500.
• Todd Chadwick Moore, 49, Bradenton. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Michael Beaudoin, 51, 5700 block of Gallopo Road, North Port. Charge: two counts out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Agostino Rocco Fama, 42, 3700 block of Candia Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Antonio Agapito Kimball, 49, 10000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault and meth possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dustin Charles Accardi, 30, 1200 block of Northeast Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charges: meth traffic, marijuana possession with intent to sell, three counts drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kyle Lamar Chaney, 34, 100 block of Pasco Street, Arcadia. Charges: car theft, flee or elude police, resist officer without violence, operate motorcycle without license, and drive while license suspended. Bond: $4,120.
• Omar Luna, 22, 4800 block of Southwest Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 24, 5300 block of Southwest Wells, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Cooper Strasburger, 23, 100 block of Southeast 7th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Steve Lamont Williams Jr., 30, 2000 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amy Sue Ballard, 51, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,120.
• Oralia Cecilia Trevino, 22, 1300 North Oaks Street, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert James Barboza, 29, 4800 block of Meg Court, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jacob Mitchell Todd, 28, 1300 block of Franklin Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
