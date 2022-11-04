The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• David Dennis Oswald, 57, 11100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Michael Shayne Weinrich, 36, 4400 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Troy Albert Fultz Jr., 26, 3400 block of Vassar Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Lynn Craig, 66, 3000 block of Wisteria Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
• Jared James Miller, 21, of Port St. Lucie. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, arrest on out of county warrant, and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Michael Chester Carter, 50, 23200 block of Roundtree Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Talea Renee Saylor, 21, unknown block of Quail Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Thomas Farley, 29, of Palmetto. Charges: transporting drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sharon Ann Clarke, 65, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charges: petit theft and four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Lousner Silencieux, 40, 2800 block of Nadell Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $20,000.
• Colleen Sarah Taylor, 42, 3600 block of Laslo Avenue, North Port. Charges: trespassing and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Frank Mendez, 55, 4400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Keith Antonio Blanding, 44, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Gary Russell Nickerson Jr., 42, 500 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Trevor Muntz, 30, of Plant City. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
