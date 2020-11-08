The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Juan Francisco Guzman Molina, 31, of Tampa. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

Jose Ramon Zelaya-Viera, 40, of Tampa. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

Santiago Guido,19, 23400 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.

Brian Kieth Morris, 40, 3500 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Bruce Allen Coelho, Jr., 30, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Eric Dean Stevens, 41, 300 block of Comstock St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $16,000.

Brittany Ruth Metzler, 30, 22500 block of Ashton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: batter by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

Zachary Kyle Huffman, 23, of Ocala. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, DUI with serious bodily injure to another and DUI. Bond: none.

Gabriel Angel Gonzalez, 19, of Miami. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.

Yuliana Andreina Lassus, 19, of Miami. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Jessica Josephine Ortiz, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Nerito Velasquez-Santizo, of Labelle, FL. Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, nonresident driver license required and false identification given to law enforcement officer.

Oshin Luciana Campos Tobon, 24, of Houston, TX. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.

Sascha Daniel Schwab, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Nicholas John Canty, 30, of Everett, MA. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Krystle Lea Rozborski, 37, of Dunedin, FL. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Leanne Maria Brucker, 51, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.


Jenna Renee Oliver, 27, 1700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 700 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Kylee Shae Shepperd, 29, 6700 block of Locher Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Caleb Langford, 27, of St. Cloud, FL. Charges: DUI. Bond: $500.

David Anthony Laskowski, 51, 8200 block of Robert St., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department Department reported the following arrest:

Kurt William Leist, 64, 2300 block of Saturday St., North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous material. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Elisha Ann Brown, 35, 3100 block of S.W. Dove Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Jeffrey Lee Dease, 61, 2500 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Scott Dood, 50, 90 block of Texas Ave., Arcadia. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, domestic battery, battery by touch or strike, simple assault with threat to do violence, criminal mischief with damage over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $14,120.

Daniel Lyn Fuller, 39, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Charlie Jesse Gasper, 55, 100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brandon Lee Lothery, 30, 10000 block of S.W. Victory Drive, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,500.

Clarence Thomas Pelham, Jr., 55, 600 block of W. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert John Prody, 38, 4600 block of N.W. Royal Palm Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of crimes against person, specific felony or act could cause death; and aggravated battery. Bond: $5,000.

Heath Barkley Sanchez, 37, of Bowling Green, FL. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Navel Lamon Williams, 37, 1500 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

