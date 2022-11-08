The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Teresa Hodges, 51, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Samuel Portilla Osborn, 23, address withheld. Charges: felony battery and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $15,000.
• Anthony John Almeida, 65, 2100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Cody Frank Matson-Peroutka, 35, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Sergio Enrique Aguilar Milla, 31, of Baton Rouge, LA. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Estrellita Jamie Cruz, 42, unknown address. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Yesenia Yamileth Fuentes-Carbajal, 26, of Homestead, FL. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Kevin Richard Hampton, 33, 3600 block of NE Micklar Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Alan Dorff, 59, 700 block of El Rio Drive, North Port. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $120.
• Jennifer L. Marcial, 45, 2400 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jodi Ann Kubek, 54, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Jose Morena Cabrera, 31, of Atlanta, GA. Charge: operating motor vehicle with valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Martin Johnson, 42, 800 North Johnson Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,620.
• Andre Charles Jones Jr., 25, 300 block of North 16th Street, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on three out-of-county warrants. Bond: $300.
• Maria Guadalupe Olaya, 42, 4500 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Marco Antonio Perez-Morales, 30, of Pensacola, FL. Charge: operating motor vehicle with valid license. Bond: $120.
• Salvador Rocha, 53, of Wauchula, FL. Charges: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste, driving while license suspended, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,740.
• James Martin Skinner, 53, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
