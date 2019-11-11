The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
• Christopher Jon McCormick, 68, 2300 block of Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
• Stacy Shawn Rogers, 45, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Brandon Martin Allen, 22, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,510.
• Steven Mark Schooley, 64, 13000 block of Cedar Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Kevin Michael Desauntels, 22, 300 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
• Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Edmund Thomas Bittner, 48, 1800 block of Shadoway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: torturing/inflicting pain, serious physical injury or death and abandonment of animals. Bond: $10,000.
• Yonder Javier Marquez, 41, of Miami. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $3,000.
• Jonathan Jose Gutierrez, 36, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, of Grove City. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Matthew Ryan Schultz, 26, 200 block of Via De Luna, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Kenneth Elroy Johnson Sr., 50, 12000 block of Florence Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 26, homeless of Englewood. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $13,000.
• Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 39, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charges: five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Destiney Leeann Nickell, 22, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Wayne Robert Bradley, 54, 11000 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and felony battery or battery by strangulation. Bond: $35,000.
• Coleen Leverson Bailey, 55, 300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence, and DUI. Bond: $6,000.
• Tania Patricia Hall, 38, 21000 block of Baffin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Alyssa May Cooper, 22, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Aron Ray Kinder, 27, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling, three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty robbery, third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $7,500.
• Brian Neu, 41, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Marte Givens, 32, 4300 block of Balsey Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dustin Berrios, 27, 6100 block of Corcoran Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation, financial responsibility law. hit and run, leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $7,750.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Hamilton, 24, 6300 block of East Armada Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing police with disregard to safety of persons or property, battery on law enforcement official, driving while license suspended, first offense, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $6,220.
• Kelly McDonald, 27, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Felicia Brown, 41, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.