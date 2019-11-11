The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.

• Christopher Jon McCormick, 68, 2300 block of Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.

• Stacy Shawn Rogers, 45, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Brandon Martin Allen, 22, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,510.

• Steven Mark Schooley, 64, 13000 block of Cedar Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Kevin Michael Desauntels, 22, 300 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

• Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Edmund Thomas Bittner, 48, 1800 block of Shadoway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: torturing/inflicting pain, serious physical injury or death and abandonment of animals. Bond: $10,000.

• Yonder Javier Marquez, 41, of Miami. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $3,000.

• Jonathan Jose Gutierrez, 36, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, of Grove City. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Matthew Ryan Schultz, 26, 200 block of Via De Luna, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

• Kenneth Elroy Johnson Sr., 50, 12000 block of Florence Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 26, homeless of Englewood. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $13,000.

• Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 39, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charges: five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.

• Destiney Leeann Nickell, 22, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

• Wayne Robert Bradley, 54, 11000 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and felony battery or battery by strangulation. Bond: $35,000.

• Coleen Leverson Bailey, 55, 300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence, and DUI. Bond: $6,000.

• Tania Patricia Hall, 38, 21000 block of Baffin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Alyssa May Cooper, 22, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

• Aron Ray Kinder, 27, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: shooting or throwing into vehicle or dwelling, three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty robbery, third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $7,500.

• Brian Neu, 41, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Marte Givens, 32, 4300 block of Balsey Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dustin Berrios, 27, 6100 block of Corcoran Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation, financial responsibility law. hit and run, leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $7,750.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Hamilton, 24, 6300 block of East Armada Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing police with disregard to safety of persons or property, battery on law enforcement official, driving while license suspended, first offense, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $6,220.

• Kelly McDonald, 27, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Felicia Brown, 41, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

