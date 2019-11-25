The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Taylor Michael Patten, 29, 26000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kenneth Alan Jones, 56, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release, battery and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Cade William Midgett, 22, 27100 block of Monroe St., Punta Gorda. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing a child to commit delinquent act, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Danielle Marie Howell, 46, 18200 block of Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Christopher Jesse Jennings, 38, 6100 block of Le Harve St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.(

Clifford Andrew Atherley Jr., 21, 5500 block of Allamanda Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended (second offense), and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Lisa Dawn Heflin, 49, 13300 block of SW Pembroke Circle North, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Sondra Jo Majors, 50, 13300 block of SW Pembroke Circle North, Lake Suzy. Charges: violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.

Luis Alejandro Ochoa, 28, of Bradenton. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of alcohol by a person under 21. Bond: $240.

Todd Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Jeremy Bousman, 42, 8400 block of Alam Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI, hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident with damage to property. Bond: $740.

Steve Deleon, 54, 6300 block of Munsin Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Robert Valerio, Jr., 57, 900 block of W. Windemere St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond $25,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Matthew Sutton, 23, 3500 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,000.

Natall Vazquez, 27, 8700 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree. Bond: $120.

Nicholas Berry, 30, 8000 block of Cheseboro Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Rene Rolston, 38, 8400 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Fabian Parker, 28, 6900 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Alanah Mazzucco, 38, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Trinity Erwin, 30, 3600 block of LaPeer Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property, $1,000 or more. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

