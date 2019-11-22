The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Allen Peirce, 49, of Winter Haven. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

Christopher Andrew Bloom, 29, 200 block of Plantation Road, Venice. charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Lane Edward Leavell Sr., 49, 100 block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Kimberly Jean Victor, 22, 12400 block of Siesta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.

Jesse Johnathan Stout, 29, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: none.

Heather Christine Vernacatola, 51, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dudley Nolan Summers, 50, 2000 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $11,500.

Matthew Ryan Albritton, 37, 21300 block of Kenelm Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Dominick Christian Price, 21, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts grand theft of firearm, possession of two counts firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Eric Michael Sedore, 26, 3200 block of Milwaukee St., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $4,000.

Vasiliy V. Koshman, 37, 5600 block of Burdette Terrace, North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft, out of county warrant, and resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

Jo-Dee Linn Sagen, 57, of Naples. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Patrick Emanuel Swinton, 29, of Lauderhill, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Adam Troy Windisch, 46, 21500 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brittany Dietzen, 30, 1900 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: illegal use of credit cards, battery, damage to property, under $1,000. Bond: $2,500.

Marlene Hogeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tammy Lunn, 40, 7500 block of Hanchey Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Katrina Endy, 18, 6600 block of Carouel Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

