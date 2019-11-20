The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Martin Gomez, 44, of Valrico. Charges: fugitive from justice, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none.
Paris Clayvonne Mille Parrish, 24, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
Malcolm Keith Lattimore Jr., 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Dean Otto Shaffer, 59, 3700 block of Colonial Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lanaja Graham, 20, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Dustin Castle, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Angela May Meacham, 41, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Isaiah Lee Salinas-Gamez, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none (supervised release).
Grant Harrison Rook, 50, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kimberly Tudor, 30, homeless of Cape Coral. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Vicente Ocelotl Guzman, 39, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Charlotte Yanke, 61, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brandon Carr, 36, 900 block of Orinoco Court, Venice. Charges: three counts, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.
Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property, fraud, giving false information to obtain refund. Bond: $7,620.
Barbara Wooldridge, 56, 8300 block of Osbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, less than $500. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: opium or derivative with intent to sell, amphetamine trafficking, 14 grams or less. Bond: none.
Nicolas Barienbrook, 38, 300 block of Warfield Avenue, Venice. Charge: amphetamine tracking, 14 grams or less. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
