The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Martin Gomez, 44, of Valrico. Charges: fugitive from justice, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none.

Paris Clayvonne Mille Parrish, 24, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.

Malcolm Keith Lattimore Jr., 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Dean Otto Shaffer, 59, 3700 block of Colonial Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Lanaja Graham, 20, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Dustin Castle, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Angela May Meacham, 41, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Isaiah Lee Salinas-Gamez, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none (supervised release).

Grant Harrison Rook, 50, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kimberly Tudor, 30, homeless of Cape Coral. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Vicente Ocelotl Guzman, 39, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Charlotte Yanke, 61, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Carr, 36, 900 block of Orinoco Court, Venice. Charges: three counts, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.

Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property, fraud, giving false information to obtain refund. Bond: $7,620.

Barbara Wooldridge, 56, 8300 block of Osbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, less than $500. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: opium or derivative with intent to sell, amphetamine trafficking, 14 grams or less. Bond: none.

Nicolas Barienbrook, 38, 300 block of Warfield Avenue, Venice. Charge: amphetamine tracking, 14 grams or less. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments